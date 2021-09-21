Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Keokuk's cheapest

(KEOKUK, IA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.34 depending on where in Keokuk they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Keokuk area went to US 61 Oil at Us-136, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Ayerco at 1390 Keokuk St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

US 61 Oil Us-136, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Ayerco 124 Us-61, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Murphy USA 3450 Main St, Keokuk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ 3.13

Ayerco 1390 Keokuk St, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Casey's 1825 Keokuk St, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Casey's 602 Main St, Warsaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ 4.05 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.