CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keokuk, IA

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Keokuk's cheapest

Keokuk News Alert
Keokuk News Alert
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0c3D24Ro00

(KEOKUK, IA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.34 depending on where in Keokuk they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Keokuk area went to US 61 Oil at Us-136, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Ayerco at 1390 Keokuk St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

US 61 Oil

Us-136, Alexandria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.95

Ayerco

124 Us-61, Alexandria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.95

Murphy USA

3450 Main St, Keokuk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$3.13

Ayerco

1390 Keokuk St, Hamilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.29

Casey's

1825 Keokuk St, Hamilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.29

Casey's

602 Main St, Warsaw
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$4.05
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
City
Keokuk, IA
Local
Iowa Industry
Local
Iowa Traffic
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for first time in nearly a year

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption in nearly a year, was filling the crater at its summit with hot red lavaand clouding the skies with volcanic smog on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The latest eruption of Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Us 136
The Hill

Here are the 23 species the Interior Department declared extinct

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) on Wednesday confirmed the extinction of 22 animal species and one plant that had previously been listed under the Endangered Species Act. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland warned that climate change will exacerbate the conditions that led to their extinction, saying “now is the...
POLITICS
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
Keokuk News Alert

Keokuk News Alert

Keokuk, IA
92
Followers
231
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Keokuk News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy