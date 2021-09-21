Hondo diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.10 per gallon

(HONDO, TX) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Hondo area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Hondo area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Murphy USA at 111 22Nd St. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Shell at 1201 19Th St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.95, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 111 22Nd St, Hondo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

H-E-B 609 19Th St, Hondo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.95 $ -- $ 2.93

Chevron 105 19Th St, Hondo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.93

Shell 1201 19Th St, Hondo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 19Th St E , Hondo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.