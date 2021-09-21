Hondo diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.10 per gallon
(HONDO, TX) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Hondo area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Hondo area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Murphy USA at 111 22Nd St. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Shell at 1201 19Th St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.95, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.95
$--
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
