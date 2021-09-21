CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pagosa Springs, CO

Diesel price check: This is Pagosa Springs's cheapest station

Pagosa Springs News Alert
Pagosa Springs News Alert
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vtjqi_0c3D21nd00

(PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO) You could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on diesel in Pagosa Springs, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Pagosa Springs area on Tuesday, found that Everyday at 360 E Pagosa Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.32 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sonoco at 642 San Juan St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.43

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.35, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Everyday

360 E Pagosa St, Pagosa Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.40
$3.60
$3.80
$3.32

Speedway

2537 Eagle Dr, Pagosa Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.43
$--
$--
$3.33

City Market

165 Country Center Dr, Pagosa Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.41
$3.63
$3.88
$3.33

Marathon

30 N Pagosa Blvd, Pagosa Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.43
$--
$--
$3.33

Sonoco

642 San Juan St, Pagosa Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Report

Price checks register Portland diesel price, cheapest station

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.2 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
PORTLAND, OR
Peninsula Digest

Diesel price check: This is San Mateo's cheapest station

(SAN MATEO, CA) You could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on diesel in San Mateo, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the San Mateo area on Tuesday, found that A&A Gas at 1100 Broadwayhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 300 E Hillsdale Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.79.
SAN MATEO, CA
The Baltimorean

Diesel price check: This is Baltimore's cheapest station

(BALTIMORE, MD) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.61 in the greater Baltimore area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Baltimore area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 1517 Caton Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 5128 Reisterstown Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.5.
BALTIMORE, MD
Pagosa Springs News Alert

Pagosa Springs News Alert

Pagosa Springs, CO
28
Followers
243
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pagosa Springs News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy