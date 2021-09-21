Diesel price check: This is Pagosa Springs's cheapest station
(PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO) You could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on diesel in Pagosa Springs, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Pagosa Springs area on Tuesday, found that Everyday at 360 E Pagosa Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.32 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sonoco at 642 San Juan St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.43
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.35, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.40
$3.60
$3.80
$3.32
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.43
$--
$--
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.41
$3.63
$3.88
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.43
$--
$--
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.43
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0