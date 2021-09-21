Diesel price check: This is Pagosa Springs's cheapest station

(PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO) You could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on diesel in Pagosa Springs, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Pagosa Springs area on Tuesday, found that Everyday at 360 E Pagosa Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.32 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sonoco at 642 San Juan St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.43

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.35, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Everyday 360 E Pagosa St, Pagosa Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.40 $ 3.60 $ 3.80 $ 3.32

Speedway 2537 Eagle Dr, Pagosa Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

City Market 165 Country Center Dr, Pagosa Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.41 $ 3.63 $ 3.88 $ 3.33

Marathon 30 N Pagosa Blvd, Pagosa Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

Sonoco 642 San Juan St, Pagosa Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.