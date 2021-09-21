Survey of Riverton diesel prices shows where to save $0.11 per gallon
(RIVERTON, WY) You could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on diesel in Riverton, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Riverton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.68, at Cenex at 1157 N Federal Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.79, listed at Loaf 'N Jug at 305 N Federal Blvd.
The average price across the greater Riverton area was $3.77, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.43
$--
$--
$3.68
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.50
$3.70
$3.90
$3.78
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.51
$--
$--
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.51
$--
$--
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.51
$--
$--
$3.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
