Survey of Riverton diesel prices shows where to save $0.11 per gallon

(RIVERTON, WY) You could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on diesel in Riverton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Riverton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.68, at Cenex at 1157 N Federal Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.79, listed at Loaf 'N Jug at 305 N Federal Blvd.

The average price across the greater Riverton area was $3.77, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Cenex 1157 N Federal Blvd, Riverton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ -- $ -- $ 3.68

Maverik 1604 W. Main, Riverton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.50 $ 3.70 $ 3.90 $ 3.78

Loaf 'N Jug 305 N Federal Blvd, Riverton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.51 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Sinclair 819 S Federal Blvd, Riverton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.51 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Sinclair 901 W Main St, Riverton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.51 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.