Price check: Diesel prices around Natchitoches

(NATCHITOCHES, LA) You could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on diesel in Natchitoches, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Natchitoches area went to RaceWay at 5105 University Pkwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Texaco at 642 University Pkwy, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Natchitoches area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

RaceWay 5105 University Pkwy, Natchitoches

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 2.95

Phillips 66 Us-84, Natchitoches

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 2.98

Chevron 620 South Dr, Natchitoches

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.16 $ -- $ 2.99

Texaco 5354 University Pkwy, Natchitoches

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 2.99

Chevron 5422 University Pkwy, Natchitoches

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 2.99

Texaco 642 University Pkwy, Natchitoches

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.