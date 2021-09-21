Price check: Diesel prices around Natchitoches
(NATCHITOCHES, LA) You could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on diesel in Natchitoches, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Natchitoches area went to RaceWay at 5105 University Pkwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Texaco at 642 University Pkwy, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Natchitoches area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.59
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.16
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.16
$3.46
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.16
$3.46
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0