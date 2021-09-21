CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Price check: Diesel prices around Natchitoches

 9 days ago
(NATCHITOCHES, LA) You could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on diesel in Natchitoches, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Natchitoches area went to RaceWay at 5105 University Pkwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Texaco at 642 University Pkwy, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Natchitoches area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

RaceWay

5105 University Pkwy, Natchitoches
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.95

Phillips 66

Us-84, Natchitoches
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.59
$2.98

Chevron

620 South Dr, Natchitoches
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.16
$--
$2.99

Texaco

5354 University Pkwy, Natchitoches
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.16
$3.46
$2.99

Chevron

5422 University Pkwy, Natchitoches
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.16
$3.46
$2.99

Texaco

642 University Pkwy, Natchitoches
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Natchitoches Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

