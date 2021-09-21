Crossett diesel prices: $0.00/gallon savings at Crossett's cheapest station

(CROSSETT, AR) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Crossett, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Crossett area on Tuesday, found that E-Z Mart at 1658 Ar-52 Whad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.08 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was E-Z Mart at 1658 Ar-52 W, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.08

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

E-Z Mart 1658 Ar-52 W, Crossett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.02 $ 3.31 $ 3.08

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.