Crossett diesel prices: $0.00/gallon savings at Crossett's cheapest station
(CROSSETT, AR) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Crossett, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Crossett area on Tuesday, found that E-Z Mart at 1658 Ar-52 Whad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.08 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was E-Z Mart at 1658 Ar-52 W, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.08
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.02
$3.31
$3.08
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0