Nevada, MO

Nevada diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.31

Nevada News Watch
 9 days ago
(NEVADA, MO) You could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on diesel in Nevada, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Nevada area went to Murphy USA at 405 S Barrett St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.08 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Pilot at 2424 E Austin Blvd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Nevada area was $3.20, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA

405 S Barrett St, Nevada
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.01
$3.41
$3.08

Casey's

500 E Austin Blvd, Nevada
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.17
$3.42
$3.09

Casey's

401 N Osage Blvd, Nevada
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.17
$3.42
$3.09

Pilot

2424 E Austin Blvd, Nevada
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.77
$3.12
$3.51
$3.33
card
card$2.83
$3.12
$3.51
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Nevada News Watch

Nevada, MO
ABOUT

With Nevada News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

