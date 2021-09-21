Nevada diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.31

(NEVADA, MO) You could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on diesel in Nevada, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Nevada area went to Murphy USA at 405 S Barrett St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.08 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Pilot at 2424 E Austin Blvd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Nevada area was $3.20, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 405 S Barrett St, Nevada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.01 $ 3.41 $ 3.08

Casey's 500 E Austin Blvd, Nevada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.17 $ 3.42 $ 3.09

Casey's 401 N Osage Blvd, Nevada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.17 $ 3.42 $ 3.09

Pilot 2424 E Austin Blvd, Nevada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.77 $ 3.12 $ 3.51 $ 3.33 card card $ 2.83 $ 3.12 $ 3.51 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.