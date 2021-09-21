Nevada diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.31
(NEVADA, MO) You could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on diesel in Nevada, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Nevada area went to Murphy USA at 405 S Barrett St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.08 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Pilot at 2424 E Austin Blvd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Nevada area was $3.20, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.01
$3.41
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.17
$3.42
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.17
$3.42
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.77
$3.12
$3.51
$3.33
|card
card$2.83
$3.12
$3.51
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0