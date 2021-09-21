Price checks register Pecos diesel price, cheapest station
(PECOS, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.60 depending on where in Pecos they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Pecos area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.39, at Valero at 201 E 3Rd St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Uncle’s at 131 S Frontage Rd.
The average price across the greater Pecos area was $3.47, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$4.05
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.19
$3.49
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.25
$3.60
$3.42
|card
card$2.95
$--
$3.60
$3.42
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.56
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.43
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.61
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.43
|card
card$3.03
$3.34
$3.72
$3.43
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
