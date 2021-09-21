Price checks register Pecos diesel price, cheapest station

(PECOS, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.60 depending on where in Pecos they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Pecos area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.39, at Valero at 201 E 3Rd St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Uncle’s at 131 S Frontage Rd.

The average price across the greater Pecos area was $3.47, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero 201 E 3Rd St, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 4.05 $ 3.39

United Express 2801 S Cedar St, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.39

Love's Travel Stop 5202 South Cedar St, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.60 $ 3.42 card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.60 $ 3.42

Sunoco 4101 S Cedar St, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.56 $ 3.43

Flying J 100 E Pinehurst, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.43 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.61 $ 3.43

Pilot 2500 S Bickley Ave, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.43 card card $ 3.03 $ 3.34 $ 3.72 $ 3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.