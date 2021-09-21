CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Gulf Shores

 9 days ago
(GULF SHORES, AL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Gulf Shores area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Gulf Shores area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Murphy USA at 140 E Fort Morgan Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Shell at 23141 Perdido Beach Blvd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA

140 E Fort Morgan Rd, Gulf Shores
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.46
$2.99

Shell

2011 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.23
$3.70
$2.99

Shell

2020 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.64
$2.99

Pride

3665 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.24
$--
$2.99

Shell

7525 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Foley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$3.05

Shell

23141 Perdido Beach Blvd, Orange Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$--
$3.99
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

