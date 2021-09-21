Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Gulf Shores

(GULF SHORES, AL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Gulf Shores area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Gulf Shores area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Murphy USA at 140 E Fort Morgan Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Shell at 23141 Perdido Beach Blvd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 140 E Fort Morgan Rd, Gulf Shores

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.46 $ 2.99

Shell 2011 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.23 $ 3.70 $ 2.99

Shell 2020 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 2.99

Pride 3665 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 7525 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Foley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Shell 23141 Perdido Beach Blvd, Orange Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.