CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Magnolia, AR

Magnolia diesel prices: $0.18/gallon savings at Magnolia's cheapest station

Magnolia Dispatch
Magnolia Dispatch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LNrg8_0c3D1tyT00

(MAGNOLIA, AR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.18 if you’re buying diesel in Magnolia, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Magnolia area went to Exxon at 407 W Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.1 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.28, at Murphy USA at 58 Us-79 N, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Exxon

407 W Main St, Magnolia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.54
$3.10

Murphy USA

58 Us-79 N, Magnolia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$3.20
$3.57
$3.28

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Manhattan Echo

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $2.00 if you’re buying diesel in Manhattan, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Manhattan area went to Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.99, at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, the survey found:
MANHATTAN, NY
Portland Report

Portland gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.92 per gallon

(PORTLAND, OR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Portland area offering savings of $0.92 per gallon. Fastrak at 5710 Ne Fremont St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.47 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 3435 Ne Martin Luther King Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.39.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

Portland diesel price check reveals $0.89 savings at cheapest station

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.2 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
PORTLAND, OR
Magnolia Dispatch

Magnolia Dispatch

Magnolia, AR
78
Followers
248
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Magnolia Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy