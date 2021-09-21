Magnolia diesel prices: $0.18/gallon savings at Magnolia's cheapest station

(MAGNOLIA, AR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.18 if you’re buying diesel in Magnolia, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Magnolia area went to Exxon at 407 W Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.1 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.28, at Murphy USA at 58 Us-79 N, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Exxon 407 W Main St, Magnolia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.10

Murphy USA 58 Us-79 N, Magnolia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.20 $ 3.57 $ 3.28

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.