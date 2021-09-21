Thirsty truck? Here's Union City's cheapest diesel
(UNION CITY, TN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.03 if you’re buying diesel in Union City, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Union City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.26, at Murphy USA at 1429 W Reelfoot Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Casey's at 923 W Main St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$3.26
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.34
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$3.10
$3.50
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
