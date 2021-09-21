Thirsty truck? Here's Union City's cheapest diesel

(UNION CITY, TN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.03 if you’re buying diesel in Union City, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Union City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.26, at Murphy USA at 1429 W Reelfoot Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Casey's at 923 W Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 1429 W Reelfoot Ave, Union City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 3.26

Casey's 923 W Main St, Union City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.34 $ 3.29

Huck's 1400 S First , Union City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ 3.10 $ 3.50 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.