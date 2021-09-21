Fairfield diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.03

(FAIRFIELD, IA) You could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on diesel in Fairfield, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Fairfield area on Tuesday, found that FS at 2901 W Grimes Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.16 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Casey's at 2125 Libertyville Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

The average price across the greater Fairfield area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

FS 2901 W Grimes Ave, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ 3.16

Casey's 2125 Libertyville Rd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.