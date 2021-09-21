Fairfield diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.03
(FAIRFIELD, IA) You could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on diesel in Fairfield, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Fairfield area on Tuesday, found that FS at 2901 W Grimes Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.16 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Casey's at 2125 Libertyville Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19
The average price across the greater Fairfield area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
