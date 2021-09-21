Hydrologic Outlook issued for Genesee, Livingston, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 10:49:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Genesee; Livingston; Macomb; Washtenaw; Wayne There is a potential for flooding or near flooding along the following rivers and creeks based on forecast average basin rainfall of generally 3 to 5 inches from this afternoon through Thursday morning. However...if rainfall amounts are more or less then predicted...the potential for flooding will increase or decrease accordingly. If the likelihood of flooding becomes more certain...then a flood warning would be issued. FLOOD POTENTIAL TIME POTENTIAL MAGNITUDE LOCATION STAGE TO FLOOD STAGE AND CREST OF FLOODING Huron River Hamburg 6.5 Friday 03 PM Major 7.9 Monday PM Ann Arbor 16.0 Friday 12 AM Minor 16.0 Friday AM Rouge River Detroit 15.0 Wednesday 01 PM Major 20.5 Thursday PM Clinton River Clinton Township 16.0 Wednesday 01 PM Major 19.0 Thursday AM Mt. Clemens 16.0 Thursday 03 AM Moderate 17.7 Thursday PM N.br. Clinton River Mt Clemens 15.0 Friday 12 AM Moderate 16.7 Friday PM Mill Creek Dexter 12.0 Thursday 07 PM Minor 12.5 Friday AM Middle Rouge River Dearborn Heights 10.0 Thursday 01 AM Minor 10.5 Thursday PM Lower Rouge River Dearborn 11.0 Thursday 12 PM Minor 11.0 Thursday PM Keep in touch with the most up to date weather information by listening to NOAA weather radio or visiting the National Weather Service web site.