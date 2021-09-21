Flood Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 20:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Pasco The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Florida Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 9.3 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EDT Thursday was 9.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.4 feet just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Flooding begins at the recreation area on State Road 54. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.4 feet on 08/14/1978. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Cypress Creek SR 54 Worthington 8.0 9.3 Thu 8 pm 9.4 9.3 9.1 8.8 8.5