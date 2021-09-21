Diesel lookout: $0.05 savings at cheapest Levelland station
(LEVELLAND, TX) You could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on diesel in Levelland, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Levelland area went to Murphy USA at 401 E Sh-114, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.74 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.79, at Stripes at 101 N College Ave, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.77, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.89
$--
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$3.01
$--
$2.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
