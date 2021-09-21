Diesel lookout: $0.05 savings at cheapest Levelland station

(LEVELLAND, TX) You could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on diesel in Levelland, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Levelland area went to Murphy USA at 401 E Sh-114, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.74 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.79, at Stripes at 101 N College Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.77, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 401 E Sh-114, Levelland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ -- $ 2.74

Stripes 101 N College Ave, Levelland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.01 $ -- $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.