Levelland, TX

Diesel lookout: $0.05 savings at cheapest Levelland station

 9 days ago
(LEVELLAND, TX) You could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on diesel in Levelland, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Levelland area went to Murphy USA at 401 E Sh-114, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.74 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.79, at Stripes at 101 N College Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.77, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA

401 E Sh-114, Levelland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.89
$--
$2.74

Stripes

101 N College Ave, Levelland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$3.01
$--
$2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

