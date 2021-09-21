Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Claremont's cheapest

(CLAREMONT, NH) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Claremont, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Claremont area went to Sunoco at 258 Vt-131, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.25 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Sunoco at 258 Vt-131, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sunoco 258 Vt-131, Ascutney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.