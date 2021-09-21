Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Pierre stations charging $0.15 extra
(PIERRE, SD) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.15 depending on where in Pierre they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Pierre area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.14, at Yesway at 819 E Wells Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Casey's at 1201 N Yellowstone St.
The average price across the greater Pierre area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.49
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.54
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
