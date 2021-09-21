Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Pierre stations charging $0.15 extra

(PIERRE, SD) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.15 depending on where in Pierre they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Pierre area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.14, at Yesway at 819 E Wells Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Casey's at 1201 N Yellowstone St.

The average price across the greater Pierre area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Yesway 819 E Wells Ave, Pierre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.14

Casey's 1201 N Yellowstone St, Fort Pierre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.