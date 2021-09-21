Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Saint Marys

(SAINT MARYS, PA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.02 depending on where in Saint Marys they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Saint Marys area on Tuesday, found that DeLullo's at 19 John Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.63 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sheetz at 117 S Michael St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.65

The average price across the greater Saint Marys area was $3.64, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

DeLullo's 19 John St, Saint Marys

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ 3.63

Sheetz 117 S Michael St, Saint Marys

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 4.15 $ 3.65

GetGo 1109 Million Dollar Hwy, Saint Marys

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 4.05 $ 3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.