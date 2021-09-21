Survey of Graham diesel prices shows where to save $0.05 per gallon

(GRAHAM, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.05 in the greater Graham area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Graham area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.98, at Murphy USA at 2100 Wal-Mart Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.03, listed at Shell at 204 Elm St.

The average price across the greater Graham area was $3.00, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 2100 Wal-Mart Dr, Graham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 2.98

Shell 204 Elm St, Graham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.