Survey of Graham diesel prices shows where to save $0.05 per gallon
(GRAHAM, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.05 in the greater Graham area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Graham area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.98, at Murphy USA at 2100 Wal-Mart Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.03, listed at Shell at 204 Elm St.
The average price across the greater Graham area was $3.00, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.41
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$3.03
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
