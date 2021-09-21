CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mohave, AZ

Fort Mohave diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.75

Fort Mohave Bulletin
Fort Mohave Bulletin
 9 days ago
(FORT MOHAVE, AZ) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.75 depending on where in Fort Mohave they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Fort Mohave area went to Fastrip at 2199 Az-95, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.82 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.57, at Chevron at 2540 Az-95, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Fastrip

2199 Az-95, Bullhead City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$2.86
$2.96
$2.82

Maverik

4495 Hwy 95, Fort Mohave
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.15
$3.35
$3.06

Smith's

4747 Az-95, Fort Mohave
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.05
$3.25
$3.07

Circle K

2425 Adobe Rd, Bullhead City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.36
$3.64
$3.09

Chevron

3713 Az-95, Bullhead City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$3.75
$3.19

Texaco

5480 S Az-95, Fort Mohave
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.37
$3.57
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

SAN JOSE, CA
