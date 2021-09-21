Fort Mohave diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.75

(FORT MOHAVE, AZ) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.75 depending on where in Fort Mohave they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Fort Mohave area went to Fastrip at 2199 Az-95, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.82 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.57, at Chevron at 2540 Az-95, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Fastrip 2199 Az-95, Bullhead City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.86 $ 2.96 $ 2.82

Maverik 4495 Hwy 95, Fort Mohave

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.06

Smith's 4747 Az-95, Fort Mohave

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.07

Circle K 2425 Adobe Rd, Bullhead City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.36 $ 3.64 $ 3.09

Chevron 3713 Az-95, Bullhead City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ 3.75 $ 3.19

Texaco 5480 S Az-95, Fort Mohave

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 3.57 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.