Diesel lookout: $0.11 savings at cheapest Andalusia station

(ANDALUSIA, AL) Savings of as much as $0.11 per gallon on diesel were available in the Andalusia area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Andalusia area went to Cenergy at 13759 Brooklyn Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.1, at Circle K at 1139 Martin Luther King Expy, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.06, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Cenergy 13759 Brooklyn Rd, Andalusia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

CITGO 14072 Us-29, Carolina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Gitty Up-N-Go 16521 Us-29, Andalusia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.21 $ 3.56 $ 3.09

Marathon 11641 Us-84, Andalusia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Inland 11183 Us-84, Andalusia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Circle K 1139 Martin Luther King Expy, Andalusia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.10

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.