Diesel lookout: $0.11 savings at cheapest Andalusia station
(ANDALUSIA, AL) Savings of as much as $0.11 per gallon on diesel were available in the Andalusia area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Andalusia area went to Cenergy at 13759 Brooklyn Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.1, at Circle K at 1139 Martin Luther King Expy, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.06, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.21
$3.56
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.07
$3.37
$3.10
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
