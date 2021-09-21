CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, KS

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Ottawa station

Ottawa Today
 9 days ago
(OTTAWA, KS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.30 if you’re buying diesel in Ottawa, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Ottawa area on Tuesday, found that Amoco at 1621 S Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.03 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 203 E 27Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.33

The average price across the greater Ottawa area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Amoco

1621 S Main St, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.03

Cenex

2120 S Princeton St, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$3.04
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

BP

2305 S Cedar St, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.04

Casey's

334 N Main St, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19

Cenex

846 S Main St, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.29
$3.19

Price Chopper Express

102 E 19Th St, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

