Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Ottawa station

(OTTAWA, KS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.30 if you’re buying diesel in Ottawa, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Ottawa area on Tuesday, found that Amoco at 1621 S Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.03 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 203 E 27Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.33

The average price across the greater Ottawa area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Amoco 1621 S Main St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.03

Cenex 2120 S Princeton St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

BP 2305 S Cedar St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.04

Casey's 334 N Main St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Cenex 846 S Main St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 3.19

Price Chopper Express 102 E 19Th St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.