Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Ottawa station
(OTTAWA, KS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.30 if you’re buying diesel in Ottawa, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Ottawa area on Tuesday, found that Amoco at 1621 S Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.03 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 203 E 27Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.33
The average price across the greater Ottawa area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$3.04
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.29
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
