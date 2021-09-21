CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marble Falls, TX

Survey pinpoints Marble Falls's cheapest diesel

Marble Falls Today
Marble Falls Today
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qtnpq_0c3D1RSF00

(MARBLE FALLS, TX) Savings of as much as $0.14 per gallon on diesel were available in the Marble Falls area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Marble Falls area on Tuesday, found that Major Brand at 407 N Us-281had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.85 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 6836 W Fm-1431, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99

The average price across the greater Marble Falls area was $2.91, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Major Brand

407 N Us-281, Marble Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.85

H-E-B

1503 W Fm-1431, Marble Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.92
$3.21
$2.85

Murphy USA

2612 Us-281 N, Marble Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.92
$3.21
$2.85

Shell

1606 W Fm-1431, Marble Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.89

Bucks

8037 Fm-1431, Granite Shoals
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

Stripes

3501 N Us-281, Marble Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.90
card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$2.90

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-Valley Tribune

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Pleasanton's cheapest

(PLEASANTON, CA) You could be saving up to $1.16 per gallon on diesel in Pleasanton, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Pleasanton area on Tuesday, found that Angle Petroleum at 2008 1St Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.03 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 4212 1St St, which listed a per-gallon price of $5.19.
PLEASANTON, CA
Brooklyn Beat

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Brooklyn's cheapest

(BROOKLYN, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $2.00 if you’re buying diesel in Brooklyn, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Brooklyn area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 176 Mcguiness Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.99.
BROOKLYN, NY
Marble Falls Today

Marble Falls Today

Marble Falls, TX
50
Followers
253
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marble Falls Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy