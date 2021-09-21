Survey pinpoints Marble Falls's cheapest diesel

(MARBLE FALLS, TX) Savings of as much as $0.14 per gallon on diesel were available in the Marble Falls area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Marble Falls area on Tuesday, found that Major Brand at 407 N Us-281had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.85 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 6836 W Fm-1431, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99

The average price across the greater Marble Falls area was $2.91, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Major Brand 407 N Us-281, Marble Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

H-E-B 1503 W Fm-1431, Marble Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.92 $ 3.21 $ 2.85

Murphy USA 2612 Us-281 N, Marble Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.92 $ 3.21 $ 2.85

Shell 1606 W Fm-1431, Marble Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Bucks 8037 Fm-1431, Granite Shoals

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Stripes 3501 N Us-281, Marble Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.90 card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ 2.90

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.