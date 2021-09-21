Survey pinpoints Marble Falls's cheapest diesel
(MARBLE FALLS, TX) Savings of as much as $0.14 per gallon on diesel were available in the Marble Falls area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Marble Falls area on Tuesday, found that Major Brand at 407 N Us-281had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.85 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 6836 W Fm-1431, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99
The average price across the greater Marble Falls area was $2.91, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$2.92
$3.21
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$2.92
$3.21
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.90
|card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$2.90
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0