Lamesa, TX

Lamesa diesel price check reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station

Lamesa Voice
 9 days ago
(LAMESA, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Lamesa they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lamesa area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at Sunoco at 411 N Lynn Ave . By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Sunoco at 411 N Lynn Ave .

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sunoco

411 N Lynn Ave , Lamesa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.26
$3.55
$3.29

Alon

1111 Seminole Rd, Lamesa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29

Phillips 66

1100 Seminole Rd, Lamesa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.69
$3.29

Wiley's Food Store

502 S Bryan Ave, Lamesa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.19
$3.29

Sunoco

1912 N Dallas Ave, Lamesa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lamesa Voice

Lamesa Voice

Lamesa, TX
ABOUT

With Lamesa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

