Lamesa diesel price check reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station

(LAMESA, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Lamesa they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lamesa area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at Sunoco at 411 N Lynn Ave . By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Sunoco at 411 N Lynn Ave .

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sunoco 411 N Lynn Ave , Lamesa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.26 $ 3.55 $ 3.29

Alon 1111 Seminole Rd, Lamesa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Phillips 66 1100 Seminole Rd, Lamesa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Wiley's Food Store 502 S Bryan Ave, Lamesa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 3.29

Sunoco 1912 N Dallas Ave, Lamesa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.