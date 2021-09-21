Survey of Globe diesel prices shows where to save $0.64 per gallon

(GLOBE, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.64 if you’re buying diesel in Globe, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Globe area went to Speedway at 1690 E Ash St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.15 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.79, at Chevron at 2060 Us-60 , the survey found:

The average price across the greater Globe area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway 1690 E Ash St, Globe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.15

Shell 2055 Us-60, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.15

Fry's 2051 Us-60, Globe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Circle K 4303 Us-60, Claypool

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.59 $ 3.15

Chevron 2060 Us-60 , Globe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ 3.95 $ 3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.