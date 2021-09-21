Survey of Globe diesel prices shows where to save $0.64 per gallon
(GLOBE, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.64 if you’re buying diesel in Globe, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Globe area went to Speedway at 1690 E Ash St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.15 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.79, at Chevron at 2060 Us-60 , the survey found:
The average price across the greater Globe area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.55
$3.95
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.59
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$3.95
$3.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0