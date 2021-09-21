CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Globe, AZ

Survey of Globe diesel prices shows where to save $0.64 per gallon

Globe Voice
 9 days ago
(GLOBE, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.64 if you’re buying diesel in Globe, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Globe area went to Speedway at 1690 E Ash St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.15 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.79, at Chevron at 2060 Us-60 , the survey found:

The average price across the greater Globe area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway

1690 E Ash St, Globe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$3.15

Shell

2055 Us-60, Miami
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.55
$3.95
$3.15

Fry's

2051 Us-60, Globe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.15

Circle K

4303 Us-60, Claypool
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.59
$3.15

Chevron

2060 Us-60 , Globe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$3.95
$3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Globe Voice

