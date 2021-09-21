Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Mcalester
(MCALESTER, OK) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Mcalester area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Mcalester area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.85, at EZ Go at Indian Nation Tpke Mile 66. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.95, listed at Circle K at 526 E Wyandotte Ave.
The average price across the greater Mcalester area was $2.93, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.81
$--
$--
$2.85
|card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.13
$3.28
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.16
$3.31
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.09
$3.34
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.08
$3.33
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$3.46
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
