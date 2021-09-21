Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Mcalester

(MCALESTER, OK) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Mcalester area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Mcalester area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.85, at EZ Go at Indian Nation Tpke Mile 66. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.95, listed at Circle K at 526 E Wyandotte Ave.

The average price across the greater Mcalester area was $2.93, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

EZ Go Indian Nation Tpke Mile 66, McAlester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85 card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Murphy USA 450 S George Nigh Expy, McAlester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.13 $ 3.28 $ 2.94

Circle K 526 E Wyandotte Ave, Mcalester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.16 $ 3.31 $ 2.95

Sinclair 201 N West St, McAlester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 2.95

Shell 1000 N Electric Ave, Krebs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.08 $ 3.33 $ 2.95

Casey's 1175 S George Nigh Expy, Mcalester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.46 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.