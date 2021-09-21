CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko, MS

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Kosciusko stations charging $0.00 extra

Kosciusko Times
Kosciusko Times
 9 days ago
(KOSCIUSKO, MS) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Kosciusko area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Kosciusko area went to Marathon at 98 Veterans Memorial Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.89, at Marathon at 98 Veterans Memorial Dr, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Kosciusko area was $2.89, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon

98 Veterans Memorial Dr, Kosciusko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.94
$--
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Kosciusko Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

