Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Kosciusko stations charging $0.00 extra
(KOSCIUSKO, MS) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Kosciusko area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Kosciusko area went to Marathon at 98 Veterans Memorial Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.89, at Marathon at 98 Veterans Memorial Dr, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Kosciusko area was $2.89, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.94
$--
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
