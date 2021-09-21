Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Winslow's cheapest
(WINSLOW, AZ) You could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on diesel in Winslow, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Winslow area on Tuesday, found that Maverik at 2110 North Park Drivehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.01 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 400 Transcon Ln, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.65
The average price across the greater Winslow area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.25
$3.45
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.27
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.24
|card
card$3.24
$--
$3.64
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.65
|card
card$3.15
$3.54
$3.74
$3.57
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0