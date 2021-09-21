Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Winslow's cheapest

(WINSLOW, AZ) You could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on diesel in Winslow, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Winslow area on Tuesday, found that Maverik at 2110 North Park Drivehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.01 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 400 Transcon Ln, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.65

The average price across the greater Winslow area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Maverik 2110 North Park Drive, Winslow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.01

Chevron 2001 N Park Dr, Winslow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

76 90 Hipkoe Dr, Winslow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.24 card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ 3.64 $ --

Flying J 400 Transcon Ln, Winslow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.65 card card $ 3.15 $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ 3.57

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.