CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

Driver fatally stabbed by passenger in car, police say

By Staff Reports
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 9 days ago

A driver was stabbed to death by a passenger inside a car in North Long Beach on Monday, police said.

Long Beach Police Department officers were dispatched at about 12:15 p.m. to the intersection of East Louise Street and Linden Avenue on reports of a traffic collision and found the wounded man lying in the driveway of a residence, according to a department statement.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released, though police said he was in his 40s to 50s.

Officers responded about 40 minutes later to an alleyway in the 200 block of East 56th Street, between Atlantic and Dairy avenues, and found an abandoned sedan, about a half-mile from where the man was found, police said.

Investigators examined the sedan and found evidence “suggesting the stabbing occurred inside the car.”

“The preliminary investigation suggests the victim was driving the suspect in a car on Linden Avenue when the suspect launched an attack on the victim,” the LBPD said in a statement. “The victim exited the car and walked up the nearest driveway before collapsing.”

The assailant entered the driver seat of the car and drove it to the alleyway in the 200 block of East 56th Street before abandoning it and fleeing in an unknown direction, police said.

A motive for the stabbing was not immediately known.   Anyone with information was last to call LBPD Homicide DetectivesAdrian Garcia, Juan Carlos Reyes or Jose Rodriguez at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online atlacrimestoppers.org.

The post Driver fatally stabbed by passenger in car, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Long Beach, CA
City
Linden, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Carlos
Long Beach Post

What are school safety officers and when do they have authority to shoot people?

It's rare for the Long Beach Unified School District's school safety officers to fire their guns, but when one of them did Monday afternoon, it had potentially deadly consequences—leaving an 18-year-old woman in critical condition at a local hospital. The post What are school safety officers and when do they have authority to shoot people? appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Carlos Reyes#Crime Stoppers#Lbpd
Long Beach Post

Man shot, killed by Signal Hill police near Long Beach Airport

A man was shot and killed by Signal Hill police today, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives were assisting in the investigation, authorities said. The shooting was reported just after 12:55 p.m. in the 1000 block of Willow Street, near Long Beach Airport, according to Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. It […] The post Man shot, killed by Signal Hill police near Long Beach Airport appeared first on Long Beach Post.
SIGNAL HILL, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy