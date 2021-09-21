Diesel price check: This is Columbia's cheapest station
(COLUMBIA, MS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.15 if you’re buying diesel in Columbia, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Columbia area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.74, at Murphy USA at 955 Us-98 Byp. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.89, listed at Circle K at 519 Us-98 Byp.
The average price across the greater Columbia area was $2.84, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.64
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0