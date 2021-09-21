Diesel price check: This is Columbia's cheapest station

(COLUMBIA, MS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.15 if you’re buying diesel in Columbia, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Columbia area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.74, at Murphy USA at 955 Us-98 Byp. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.89, listed at Circle K at 519 Us-98 Byp.

The average price across the greater Columbia area was $2.84, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 955 Us-98 Byp, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.74

Circle K 519 Us-98 Byp, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 2.89

Shell 2122 Ms-13 N, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.