Local price review shows diesel prices around Camdenton
(CAMDENTON, MO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.26 if you’re buying diesel in Camdenton, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Camdenton area went to Murphy USA at 90 Cecil St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.83 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Casey's at 801 W Hwy 54, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.90, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.32
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.17
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
