Camdenton, MO

Local price review shows diesel prices around Camdenton

Camdenton Times
Camdenton Times
 9 days ago
(CAMDENTON, MO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.26 if you’re buying diesel in Camdenton, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Camdenton area went to Murphy USA at 90 Cecil St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.83 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Casey's at 801 W Hwy 54, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.90, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA

90 Cecil St, Camdenton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.32
$2.83

Cenex

535 Us-54, Camdenton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$2.85

Gerbes

1093 Us-54, Camdenton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.17
$--
$2.85

Shell

641 W Us-54, Camdenton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$2.87

Signal

140 E Us-54, Camdenton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.89

Cenex

321 N Mo-5, Camdenton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Camdenton Times

Camdenton Times

Camdenton, MO
71
Followers
245
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Camdenton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

