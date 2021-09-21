Local price review shows diesel prices around Camdenton

(CAMDENTON, MO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.26 if you’re buying diesel in Camdenton, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Camdenton area went to Murphy USA at 90 Cecil St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.83 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Casey's at 801 W Hwy 54, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.90, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 90 Cecil St, Camdenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.32 $ 2.83

Cenex 535 Us-54, Camdenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 2.85

Gerbes 1093 Us-54, Camdenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ -- $ 2.85

Shell 641 W Us-54, Camdenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.87

Signal 140 E Us-54, Camdenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Cenex 321 N Mo-5, Camdenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.