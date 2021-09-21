Diesel survey: Cortez's cheapest station

(CORTEZ, CO) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.28 depending on where in Cortez they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Cortez area on Tuesday, found that Maverik at 10223 Us Hwy 666had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 302 W Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.57

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.37, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Maverik 10223 Us Hwy 666, Cortez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.29

Speedway 2021 E Main St, Cortez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.31 $ 3.56 $ 3.81 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.31 $ 3.56 $ 3.81 $ 3.29

Speedway 2320 E Main St, Cortez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Maverik 455 State Street, Cortez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.29

Conoco 302 W Main St, Cortez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.26 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.31 $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.57

Chevron 717 S Broadway, Cortez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ -- $ -- $ 3.57

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.