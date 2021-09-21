Survey of Maysville diesel prices reveals $0.30 savings at cheapest station
(MAYSVILLE, KY) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Maysville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Maysville area went to Murphy USA at 239 Walmart Way, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Marathon at 767 Us-52, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.16
$3.46
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.21
$3.57
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.14
$3.44
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.17
$3.42
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.74
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0