Survey of Maysville diesel prices reveals $0.30 savings at cheapest station

(MAYSVILLE, KY) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Maysville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Maysville area went to Murphy USA at 239 Walmart Way, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Marathon at 767 Us-52, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 239 Walmart Way, Maysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 2.99

Fasmart 416 Martin Luther King Hwy, Maysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.21 $ 3.57 $ 2.99

Kroger 400 Market Square Dr, Maysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 2.99

Speedway 1425 Us-68, Maysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.17 $ 3.42 $ 2.99

Marathon 651 Bernard-Coughlin Blvd, Maysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.02

Shell 906 Us-68, Maysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.74 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.