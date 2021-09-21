CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maysville, KY

Survey of Maysville diesel prices reveals $0.30 savings at cheapest station

 9 days ago
(MAYSVILLE, KY) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Maysville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Maysville area went to Murphy USA at 239 Walmart Way, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Marathon at 767 Us-52, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA

239 Walmart Way, Maysville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.16
$3.46
$2.99

Fasmart

416 Martin Luther King Hwy, Maysville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.21
$3.57
$2.99

Kroger

400 Market Square Dr, Maysville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.14
$3.44
$2.99

Speedway

1425 Us-68, Maysville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.17
$3.42
$2.99

Marathon

651 Bernard-Coughlin Blvd, Maysville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.02

Shell

906 Us-68, Maysville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.74
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Maysville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

