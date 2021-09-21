Diesel survey: Andrews's cheapest station
(ANDREWS, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.26 if you’re buying diesel in Andrews, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Andrews area went to Exxon at 100 E Broadway St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.35, at Pilot Travel Center at 1103 S Main St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.26, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.65
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$3.21
$3.56
$3.34
|card
card$2.94
$--
$3.56
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.54
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.44
$--
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
