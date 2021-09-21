Diesel survey: Andrews's cheapest station

(ANDREWS, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.26 if you’re buying diesel in Andrews, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Andrews area went to Exxon at 100 E Broadway St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.35, at Pilot Travel Center at 1103 S Main St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.26, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon 100 E Broadway St, Andrews

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Stripes 1520 N Main St, Andrews

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

Love's Travel Stop 1201 S Main St, Andrews

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.21 $ 3.56 $ 3.34 card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.56 $ 3.34

Pilot Travel Center 1103 S Main St, Andrews

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.54 $ 3.35

Stripes 1112 S Main St, Andrews

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.44 $ -- $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.