North Chicago diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.55 per gallon
(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) Savings of as much as $0.55 per gallon on diesel were available in the North Chicago area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater North Chicago area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at Speedway at 2850 Skokie Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.84, listed at Mobil at 226 N Il-21.
The average price across the greater North Chicago area was $3.39, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$4.26
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$4.09
$4.54
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.29
$3.99
$4.49
$3.29
|card
card$3.29
$3.99
$4.49
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.32
$3.89
$4.29
$3.34
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
