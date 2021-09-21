North Chicago diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.55 per gallon

(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) Savings of as much as $0.55 per gallon on diesel were available in the North Chicago area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater North Chicago area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at Speedway at 2850 Skokie Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.84, listed at Mobil at 226 N Il-21.

The average price across the greater North Chicago area was $3.39, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway 2850 Skokie Hwy, North Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.29

CITGO 3092 N Skokie Hwy, Lake Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.29

Shell 28787 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 4.26 $ 3.29

BP 530 N Western Ave, Lake Forest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 4.54 $ 3.29

BP 37025 N Green Bay Rd, Beach Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.99 $ 4.49 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.99 $ 4.49 $ 3.29

BP 2201 N Lewis Ave, Waukegan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ 3.89 $ 4.29 $ 3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.