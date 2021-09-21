CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Chicago, IL

North Chicago diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.55 per gallon

North Chicago Times
North Chicago Times
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Nn0e_0c3D10x700

(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) Savings of as much as $0.55 per gallon on diesel were available in the North Chicago area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater North Chicago area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at Speedway at 2850 Skokie Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.84, listed at Mobil at 226 N Il-21.

The average price across the greater North Chicago area was $3.39, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway

2850 Skokie Hwy, North Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$3.29

CITGO

3092 N Skokie Hwy, Lake Bluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$3.29

Shell

28787 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.69
$4.26
$3.29

BP

530 N Western Ave, Lake Forest
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$4.09
$4.54
$3.29

BP

37025 N Green Bay Rd, Beach Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.29
$3.99
$4.49
$3.29
card
card$3.29
$3.99
$4.49
$3.29

BP

2201 N Lewis Ave, Waukegan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.32
$3.89
$4.29
$3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Chicago, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Chicago, IL
City
North Chicago, IL
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for first time in nearly a year

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption in nearly a year, was filling the crater at its summit with hot red lavaand clouding the skies with volcanic smog on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The latest eruption of Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Gas Prices#Il Rrb Savings#Speedway#Mobil#N Il 21
The Hill

Here are the 23 species the Interior Department declared extinct

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) on Wednesday confirmed the extinction of 22 animal species and one plant that had previously been listed under the Endangered Species Act. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland warned that climate change will exacerbate the conditions that led to their extinction, saying “now is the...
POLITICS
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
North Chicago Times

North Chicago Times

North Chicago, IL
64
Followers
252
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With North Chicago Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy