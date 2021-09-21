Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Kewanee

(KEWANEE, IL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Kewanee area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Kewanee area went to Casey's at 618 N Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Casey's at 618 N Main St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Kewanee area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Casey's 618 N Main St, Kewanee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.