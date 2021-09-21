CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewanee, IL

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Kewanee

Kewanee News Alert
9 days ago
 9 days ago
(KEWANEE, IL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Kewanee area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Kewanee area went to Casey's at 618 N Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Casey's at 618 N Main St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Kewanee area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Casey's

618 N Main St, Kewanee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.32
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Kewanee News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

