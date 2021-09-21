CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Detroit Lakes stations charging $0.15 extra

Detroit Lakes Post
 9 days ago
(DETROIT LAKES, MN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.15 in the greater Detroit Lakes area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Detroit Lakes area on Tuesday, found that Holiday at 303 Frazee St Ehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Tesoro at 444 Morrow Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.34

The average price across the greater Detroit Lakes area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Holiday

303 Frazee St E, Detroit Lakes
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.25
$3.52
$3.19

Casey's

104 Roosevelt Ave, Detroit Lakes
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.19

Cenex

911 Mn-34 E , Detroit Lakes
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.19

Mobil

1129 Us-10 E , Detroit Lakes
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$3.19

Casey's

1306 Us 10, Detroit Lakes
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.67
$3.19

ARCO

24997 Cr-6, Detroit Lakes
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Detroit Lakes, MN
