Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Detroit Lakes stations charging $0.15 extra

(DETROIT LAKES, MN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.15 in the greater Detroit Lakes area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Detroit Lakes area on Tuesday, found that Holiday at 303 Frazee St Ehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Tesoro at 444 Morrow Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.34

The average price across the greater Detroit Lakes area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Holiday 303 Frazee St E, Detroit Lakes

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.25 $ 3.52 $ 3.19

Casey's 104 Roosevelt Ave, Detroit Lakes

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Cenex 911 Mn-34 E , Detroit Lakes

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Mobil 1129 Us-10 E , Detroit Lakes

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Casey's 1306 Us 10, Detroit Lakes

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.67 $ 3.19

ARCO 24997 Cr-6, Detroit Lakes

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.