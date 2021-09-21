Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Detroit Lakes stations charging $0.15 extra
(DETROIT LAKES, MN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.15 in the greater Detroit Lakes area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Detroit Lakes area on Tuesday, found that Holiday at 303 Frazee St Ehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Tesoro at 444 Morrow Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.34
The average price across the greater Detroit Lakes area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.25
$3.52
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.67
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
