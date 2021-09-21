CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selinsgrove, PA

Selinsgrove diesel price check shows where to save $0.26 per gallon

Selinsgrove Voice
Selinsgrove Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JEbC6_0c3D0s7x00

(SELINSGROVE, PA) You could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on diesel in Selinsgrove, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Selinsgrove area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 2950 N Susquehanna Trlhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.37 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 900 Spruce St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.63

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.53, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero

2950 N Susquehanna Trl, Shamokin Dam
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$3.63
$3.93
$3.37

Sunoco

3013 N Susquehanna Trl, Shamokin Dam
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$3.61
$3.96
$3.43

Sunoco

2371 Us-522, Selinsgrove
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.44

Valero

1245 S Front St, Sunbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.31
$3.71
$4.11
$3.46

Weis Markets

719 Us-522, Selinsgrove
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$3.63
$3.93
$3.59

Sunoco

960 Us-522, Selinsgrove
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$3.63
$4.08
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Selinsgrove Voice

Selinsgrove Voice

Selinsgrove, PA
ABOUT

With Selinsgrove Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

