Selinsgrove diesel price check shows where to save $0.26 per gallon
(SELINSGROVE, PA) You could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on diesel in Selinsgrove, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Selinsgrove area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 2950 N Susquehanna Trlhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.37 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 900 Spruce St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.63
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.53, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$3.63
$3.93
$3.37
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$3.61
$3.96
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.31
$3.71
$4.11
$3.46
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$3.63
$3.93
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$3.63
$4.08
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
