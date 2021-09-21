Selinsgrove diesel price check shows where to save $0.26 per gallon

(SELINSGROVE, PA) You could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on diesel in Selinsgrove, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Selinsgrove area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 2950 N Susquehanna Trlhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.37 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 900 Spruce St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.63

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.53, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero 2950 N Susquehanna Trl, Shamokin Dam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.93 $ 3.37

Sunoco 3013 N Susquehanna Trl, Shamokin Dam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.61 $ 3.96 $ 3.43

Sunoco 2371 Us-522, Selinsgrove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.44

Valero 1245 S Front St, Sunbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.71 $ 4.11 $ 3.46

Weis Markets 719 Us-522, Selinsgrove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.93 $ 3.59

Sunoco 960 Us-522, Selinsgrove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 4.08 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.