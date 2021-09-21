Diesel survey: Rochelle's cheapest station
(ROCHELLE, IL) Savings of as much as $0.34 per gallon on diesel were available in the Rochelle area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Rochelle area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.35, at Casey's at 330 S 7Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Petro at 900 Petro Rd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.48, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$--
$--
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$3.85
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.28
$3.63
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
