Diesel survey: Rochelle's cheapest station

(ROCHELLE, IL) Savings of as much as $0.34 per gallon on diesel were available in the Rochelle area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Rochelle area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.35, at Casey's at 330 S 7Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Petro at 900 Petro Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.48, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Casey's 330 S 7Th St, Rochelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

BP 1000 S 7Th St, Rochelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.85 $ 3.35

Murphy USA 390 Coronado Dr, Rochelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.28 $ 3.63 $ 3.35

Shell 505 W Il-38, Rochelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Casey's 215 Powers Rd, Hillcrest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Casey's 204 Il Rte 38, Creston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.