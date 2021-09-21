Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Cody

(CODY, WY) You could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on diesel in Cody, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Cody area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.53, at Maverik at 2321 Big Horn Avenue. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.65, listed at Mobil at 1200 17Th St.

The average price across the greater Cody area was $3.60, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Maverik 2321 Big Horn Avenue, Cody

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.41 $ 3.61 $ 3.53

Conoco 1737 17Th St, Cody

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

Exxon 130 Yellowstone Ave, Cody

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

Sinclair 124 W Yellowstone Ave, Cody

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.61

Mobil 1200 17Th St, Cody

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 3.65

Exxon 1543 Depot Dr, Cody

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.18 $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 3.65 card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.