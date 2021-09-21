Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Cody
(CODY, WY) You could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on diesel in Cody, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Cody area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.53, at Maverik at 2321 Big Horn Avenue. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.65, listed at Mobil at 1200 17Th St.
The average price across the greater Cody area was $3.60, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$3.41
$3.61
$3.53
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$--
$--
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$--
$--
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.61
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$3.43
$3.73
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.18
$3.43
$3.73
$3.65
|card
card$3.23
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
