Baxley, GA

Baxley diesel price check reveals $0.02 savings at cheapest station

Baxley Voice
Baxley Voice
 9 days ago
(BAXLEY, GA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.02 depending on where in Baxley they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Baxley area went to Hungry Lion at 1075 Blackshear Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Circle K at 601 S Main St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Hungry Lion

1075 Blackshear Hwy, Baxley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.17

Circle K

601 S Main St, Baxley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Fastrac

1281 Blackshear Hwy, Baxley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

