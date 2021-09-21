Baxley diesel price check reveals $0.02 savings at cheapest station

(BAXLEY, GA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.02 depending on where in Baxley they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Baxley area went to Hungry Lion at 1075 Blackshear Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Circle K at 601 S Main St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Hungry Lion 1075 Blackshear Hwy, Baxley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.17

Circle K 601 S Main St, Baxley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Fastrac 1281 Blackshear Hwy, Baxley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.