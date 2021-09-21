CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk City, OK

Elk City diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.44 savings at cheapest station

 9 days ago
(ELK CITY, OK) You could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on diesel in Elk City, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Elk City area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 315 E 3Rd Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 2703 E Ok-66, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.43

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco

315 E 3Rd St, Elk City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.59
$2.99

Sinclair

515 S Main St, Elk City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$2.99

Shell

1303 W 3Rd St, Elk City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99

Conoco

1921 S Main Ave, Elk City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99

Phillips 66

2000 S Main Ave, Elk City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99

Hutch's

20207 E 1110 Rd , Elk City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Elk City, OK
ABOUT

With Elk City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

