Elk City diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.44 savings at cheapest station
(ELK CITY, OK) You could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on diesel in Elk City, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Elk City area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 315 E 3Rd Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 2703 E Ok-66, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.43
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
