Elk City diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.44 savings at cheapest station

(ELK CITY, OK) You could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on diesel in Elk City, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Elk City area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 315 E 3Rd Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 2703 E Ok-66, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.43

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco 315 E 3Rd St, Elk City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Sinclair 515 S Main St, Elk City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 1303 W 3Rd St, Elk City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Conoco 1921 S Main Ave, Elk City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Phillips 66 2000 S Main Ave, Elk City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Hutch's 20207 E 1110 Rd , Elk City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.