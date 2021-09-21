CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safford, AZ

Diesel price check: This is Safford's cheapest station

 9 days ago
(SAFFORD, AZ) You could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon on diesel in Safford, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Safford area on Tuesday, found that Speedway at 300 E Us-70had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.87 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Circle K at 1542 E Us-70, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.15

The average price across the greater Safford area was $3.04, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway

300 E Us-70, Safford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$2.87

Speedway

1780 W Thatcher Blvd, Safford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$2.87

Jo Bi's Market

4520 S Us-191, Safford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$2.99

Speedway

2946 W Thatcher Blvd, Thatcher
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.59
$3.03

Speedway

750 S 8Th Ave, Safford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.35
$3.69
$3.09

Circle K

1542 E Us-70, Safford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.35
$--
$3.09
card
card$2.99
$3.35
$3.59
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

