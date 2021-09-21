Diesel price check: This is Safford's cheapest station

(SAFFORD, AZ) You could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon on diesel in Safford, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Safford area on Tuesday, found that Speedway at 300 E Us-70had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.87 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Circle K at 1542 E Us-70, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.15

The average price across the greater Safford area was $3.04, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway 300 E Us-70, Safford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 2.87

Speedway 1780 W Thatcher Blvd, Safford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 2.87

Jo Bi's Market 4520 S Us-191, Safford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Speedway 2946 W Thatcher Blvd, Thatcher

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.03

Speedway 750 S 8Th Ave, Safford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.35 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Circle K 1542 E Us-70, Safford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.35 $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.35 $ 3.59 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.