Diesel price check: This is Safford's cheapest station
(SAFFORD, AZ) You could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon on diesel in Safford, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Safford area on Tuesday, found that Speedway at 300 E Us-70had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.87 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Circle K at 1542 E Us-70, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.15
The average price across the greater Safford area was $3.04, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.59
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.35
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.35
$--
$3.09
|card
card$2.99
$3.35
$3.59
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
