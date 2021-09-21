Diesel price update: Alamosa's cheapest station
(ALAMOSA, CO) Savings of as much as $0.03 per gallon on diesel were available in the Alamosa area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Alamosa area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 412 Denver St.had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.51 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 725 State Ave., which listed a per-gallon price of $3.54
The average price across the greater Alamosa area was $3.53, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$3.99
$4.29
$3.51
|card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.29
$3.51
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.52
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.66
$3.99
$4.26
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.96
$4.29
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.19
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.29
$3.54
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
