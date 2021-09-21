Diesel price update: Alamosa's cheapest station

(ALAMOSA, CO) Savings of as much as $0.03 per gallon on diesel were available in the Alamosa area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Alamosa area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 412 Denver St.had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.51 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 725 State Ave., which listed a per-gallon price of $3.54

The average price across the greater Alamosa area was $3.53, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Conoco 412 Denver St., Alamosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 3.51 card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 3.51

MVC 1311 West Ave, Alamosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.52

Conoco 725 State Ave., Alamosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.66 $ 3.99 $ 4.26 $ 3.54

Conoco 1601 Main St., Alamosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.96 $ 4.29 $ 3.54

City Market 131 Market St, Alamosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 3.54

Alta Convenience 3213 Main St, Alamosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 3.54

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.