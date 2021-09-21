CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa, CO

Diesel price update: Alamosa's cheapest station

Alamosa Dispatch
 9 days ago
(ALAMOSA, CO) Savings of as much as $0.03 per gallon on diesel were available in the Alamosa area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Alamosa area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 412 Denver St.had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.51 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 725 State Ave., which listed a per-gallon price of $3.54

The average price across the greater Alamosa area was $3.53, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Conoco

412 Denver St., Alamosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$3.99
$4.29
$3.51
card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.29
$3.51

MVC

1311 West Ave, Alamosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.52

Conoco

725 State Ave., Alamosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.66
$3.99
$4.26
$3.54

Conoco

1601 Main St., Alamosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.96
$4.29
$3.54

City Market

131 Market St, Alamosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.19
$3.54

Alta Convenience

3213 Main St, Alamosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.29
$3.54

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

