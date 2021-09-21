Lafayette diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.00
(LAFAYETTE, TN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Lafayette they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Lafayette area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at BP at 415 Sr-52. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at BP at 415 Sr-52.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.18
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
