Lafayette, TN

Lafayette diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.00

Lafayette News Alert
 9 days ago
(LAFAYETTE, TN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Lafayette they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lafayette area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at BP at 415 Sr-52. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at BP at 415 Sr-52.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

BP

415 Sr-52, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.09

Murphy USA

419 Tn-52 Bypass W, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.18
$--
$3.09

Shell

1201 Scottsville Rd, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

