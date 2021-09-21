Lafayette diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.00

(LAFAYETTE, TN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Lafayette they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lafayette area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at BP at 415 Sr-52. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at BP at 415 Sr-52.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

BP 415 Sr-52, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Murphy USA 419 Tn-52 Bypass W, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ -- $ 3.09

Shell 1201 Scottsville Rd, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.