Diesel lookout: $0.10 savings at cheapest Cheboygan station

(CHEBOYGAN, MI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Cheboygan they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Cheboygan area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 9851 N Straits Hwy had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.25 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Speedway at 401 Mackinaw Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.35

The average price across the greater Cheboygan area was $3.29, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon 9851 N Straits Hwy , Cheboygan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Marathon 308 E State, Cheboygan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.56 $ 3.84 $ 3.29

Shell 604 S Main St, Cheboygan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Holiday 1031 S Main St, Cheboygan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 4.14 $ 3.29

Speedway 401 Mackinaw Ave, Cheboygan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.