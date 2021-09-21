Diesel lookout: $0.10 savings at cheapest Cheboygan station
(CHEBOYGAN, MI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Cheboygan they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Cheboygan area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 9851 N Straits Hwy had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.25 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Speedway at 401 Mackinaw Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.35
The average price across the greater Cheboygan area was $3.29, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.56
$3.84
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.54
$4.14
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
