Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Carthage's cheapest

(CARTHAGE, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Carthage, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Carthage area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 1086 Us-59had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 1086 Us-59, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

The average price across the greater Carthage area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Exxon 1086 Us-59, Carthage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.