Carthage, TX

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Carthage's cheapest

Carthage Voice
Carthage Voice
 9 days ago
(CARTHAGE, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Carthage, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Carthage area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 1086 Us-59had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 1086 Us-59, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

The average price across the greater Carthage area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Exxon

1086 Us-59, Carthage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Carthage Voice

Carthage Voice

Carthage, TX
ABOUT

With Carthage Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

