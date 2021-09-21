Local price review shows diesel prices around Bassett

(BASSETT, VA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.26 in the greater Bassett area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Bassett area on Tuesday, found that Dodge's Store at 5683 Virginia Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 1560 Virginia Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.15

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.99, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Dodge's Store 5683 Virginia Ave, Bassett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.13 $ 3.33 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.77 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 2.94

Shell 2629 Virginia Ave, Collinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 2.99 $ 3.52 $ 2.89

Speedway 5740 Virginia Ave, Bassett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.14 $ 3.38 $ 2.99

Speedway 5484 Virginia Ave, Bassett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.14 $ 3.38 $ 2.99

CITGO 3716 Virginia Ave, Collinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 2.99

Exxon 3021 Virginia Ave, Collinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.