Local price review shows diesel prices around Bassett
(BASSETT, VA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.26 in the greater Bassett area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Bassett area on Tuesday, found that Dodge's Store at 5683 Virginia Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 1560 Virginia Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.15
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.99, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$3.13
$3.33
$2.89
|card
card$2.77
$3.15
$3.35
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$2.99
$3.52
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.14
$3.38
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.14
$3.38
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.97
$3.27
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0