Franklin, VA

Price check: Diesel prices around Franklin

Franklin Dispatch
Franklin Dispatch
 9 days ago
(FRANKLIN, VA) You could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on diesel in Franklin, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Franklin area went to Shell at 807 Hunterdale Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.46, at Love's Travel Stop at 2307 South St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.31, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell

807 Hunterdale Rd, Franklin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.77
$--
$3.69
$3.19
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$3.19

BP

1549 Armory Dr, Franklin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.28

Kangaroo

1643 Armory Dr, Franklin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.31
$3.68
$3.28

Exxon

339 College Dr, Franklin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.29

Sunoco

28401 Southampton Pkwy, Courtland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$--
$--
$3.35

Love's Travel Stop

2307 South St, Franklin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.44
card
card$2.90
$3.19
$3.49
$3.46

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

