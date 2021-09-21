Price check: Diesel prices around Franklin

(FRANKLIN, VA) You could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on diesel in Franklin, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Franklin area went to Shell at 807 Hunterdale Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.46, at Love's Travel Stop at 2307 South St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.31, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 807 Hunterdale Rd, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.19 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.19

BP 1549 Armory Dr, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.28

Kangaroo 1643 Armory Dr, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.31 $ 3.68 $ 3.28

Exxon 339 College Dr, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Sunoco 28401 Southampton Pkwy, Courtland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Love's Travel Stop 2307 South St, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.44 card card $ 2.90 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.46

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.