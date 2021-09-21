Price check: Diesel prices around Franklin
(FRANKLIN, VA) You could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on diesel in Franklin, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Franklin area went to Shell at 807 Hunterdale Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.46, at Love's Travel Stop at 2307 South St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.31, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.77
$--
$3.69
$3.19
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.31
$3.68
$3.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$--
$--
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.44
|card
card$2.90
$3.19
$3.49
$3.46
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
