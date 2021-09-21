Price check: Diesel prices around Cheraw

(CHERAW, SC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.08 depending on where in Cheraw they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Cheraw area went to Shell at 4501 Sc-9 W, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.17, at Shell at 4501 Sc-9 W, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 4501 Sc-9 W, Wallace

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.17

Corner Cupboard 820 Chesterfield Hwy, Cheraw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.09 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Murphy USA 1042 Chesterfield Hwy, Cheraw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.11

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.