Cheraw, SC

Price check: Diesel prices around Cheraw

 9 days ago
(CHERAW, SC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.08 depending on where in Cheraw they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Cheraw area went to Shell at 4501 Sc-9 W, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.17, at Shell at 4501 Sc-9 W, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell

4501 Sc-9 W, Wallace
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$3.09
card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$3.17

Corner Cupboard

820 Chesterfield Hwy, Cheraw
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$3.19
$3.59
$3.09
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09

Murphy USA

1042 Chesterfield Hwy, Cheraw
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$3.11

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

